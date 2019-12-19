Advantages and Disadvantages of Playing for Real Money and for Free



A large majority of players start playing for free just for entertainment purposes and don’t want to risk their money. Eventually, however, they make the transition to real money gambling sites for a better experience in the long-term. Either choosing to play for free or for real money, there are advantages and disadvantages to each of these options.

Playing for Real Money Versus Playing for Free

The biggest difference between playing real money versus free casino is that when you play for free, you don’t have to risk a single dollar. However, you cannot win real money either, which doesn’t sound attractive anymore. To say which of the two ways is better depends on individual choice, but we will present to you all the advantages and disadvantages of each.

Advantages of Playing Casino Games for Free

Most people start with free games due to the following reasons:

You don’t have to set up a deposit method and add funds.

You can test out a site for free and check their software and game selection without risking anything.

You don’t have to download software client, and some casinos even allow visitors to play without registration.



If you have an account, you can test games and try out different game strategies to see how they work.

Although there are many gambling sites that let visitors play for free, not all of them have this option. Thankfully, some reputable platforms have a really low minimum deposit requirement for people who want to test out the casino experience. This can mean at little as $1, as is the case with these $1 deposit casino Canada or 1 euro casino. These types of sites are the middle ground between free and real money games as they provide the advantages of both options.

Disadvantages of Playing Casino Games for Free

Free casino games represent a limited gambling experience when it comes to earning potential and features. These are some of the disadvantages of playing for free:

Each casino only offers a limited selection of free online games.

If you’re not registered, you only have a limited time on the page.

You cannot try out the best and newest releases.

You won’t enjoy quality software and the full range of casino features, such as live casino games or tournaments.

You cannot win real money.

With nothing to win and nothing to lose, playing for free seems to miss a big part of what makes the gambling experience so thrilling.

Advantages of Playing Real Money Casino Games

Playing real money casino games comes with a wide range of advantages, one more attractive than the other. These are the main bonuses you get if you gamble for actual money at an online gambling site:

Generous welcome bonuses and promotions. An example is the 150% match up bonus for your first deposit by Thunderbolt Casino.

Real Prizes. When you play for real money, you can win real money.

Adrenaline rush. A real money casino game can turn into a real-life adventure at the end of which you can win impressive rewards. The thrill factor makes gambling worth it.

Safe Payment Methods. Most casinos offer several popular payment methods such as Paypal, Skrill, Visa, Mastercard, or bank transfer so all your deposits and earnings are safe in your balance.

Access to Better Casino Games. When you play with your money, you enjoy a wider selection of games, including the newest and most popular.

Casino Rewards and VIP Clubs. Each real money game earns you score points in the loyalty program which can help you win rewards and enjoy exclusive features.

Real Money Tournaments and Competitions.



Disadvantages of Playing Real Money Casino Games

It’s hard to find any disadvantages of real money casino games since the experience is significantly more rewarding and richer than playing for free. The only disadvantage we see is that you risk becoming addicted to the thrilling rush of winning impressive cash prizes.









