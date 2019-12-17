All I Want For Christmas Is…WhatsApp

Four in ten Brits say they could not live without the app this festive season

According to a YouGov survey commissioned by WhatsApp, 41% of British WhatsApp users say they could not live without the app this Christmas

Over a fifth (21%) of Brits will be using WhatsApp video calls over the Christmas period to bring them closer to family and friends

Three percent of parents using WhatsApp confess to pretending to message Father Christmas in order to encourage their children to behave

As Christmas parties and festive gatherings are now in full swing, WhatsApp, the world’s most popular private messaging app, reveals how Brits are using the app to help them navigate the festive season. At a time of year when there are parties are to be attended, family lunches organised, presents to be bought, and journeys home planned, many of us would find these tasks impossible without WhatsApp. According to new research commissioned by WhatsApp and conducted by YouGov online in the UK, more than four in 10 (41%) of us claim that we simply wouldn’t be able to live without WhatsApp over the festive season.

WhatsApp group chats are a key part of Christmas for many of us. Indeed, almost two thirds (65%) of British WhatsApp users say they will be talking about Christmas in their group chats this festive season. Many of us will also be piecing together the night before in our group chats, as 31% of us use WhatsApp to exchange stories after nights out.

WhatsApp also provides a vital lifeline to Brits looking for an escape from their families over Christmas, with one in 10 (10%) expecting to complain about family members via chats on the app, when it all gets a bit too much.

Naughty or nice

The study has also revealed a very modern take on parental persuasion tactics, with three per cent of UK parents using WhatsApp confessing to having pretended to message Father Christmas to encourage their children to behave.

Top topics of Christmas conversation on WhatsApp group chats include discussing the present ideas (28%), planning the Christmas lunch (24%) and arranging travel logistics (20%).

However, it isn’t just about festive chit-chat and selfie sharing: a fifth of users (21%) will be relying on WhatsApp’s video call function to share festive tidings with friends and loved ones who are elsewhere.

