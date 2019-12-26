Best budget smartphones 2019﻿



2019 was a good year for budget phones. The technology in this day and age is wonderful. It’s safe to say that cheap smartphones are getting good. The year we are about to leave behind brought some of the best budget smartphones. Some gave us big and fast-charging batteries and some gave us good cameras. There are a lot of good budget phones you can get for under £500.

Why you might need a budget phone.



The need for a flagship phone is not that big at the moment. The best selling phone this year are mid-range budget phones. People are learning that they don’t need the best specs that a phone company can give them to do day to day things like browsing Twitter or watching the vlog of their favourite YouTubers. They can get all of that and more in a mid-range budget phone. And that’s why big companies like Xiaomi, Huawei, Samsung and a lot of other companies are trying to put out the best budget phone and they are doing a good job.



Google Pixel 3A (£329)



If you want that pure stock Android experience Google Pixel 3A is one of the best budget choices for you. The smartphone comes with a snapdragon 670 chipset, it also comes with 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM memory. The camera sensor is the same one that Google used on its flagship Google Pixel 3. The main camera has a 12.2 MP sensor and the second camera is an 8 MP which both of them will take good photos. The battery capacity is 3000 mAh which supports 18W fast charging. Google likes to update their phones first so with Pixel 3A you get the latest stock Android 10.0. So if you want an all-around good budget phone who gets the latest Android updates than Google Pixel 3A might be a good pick for you.

Realme 5 Pro (£180)



Realme 5 Pro can show you how good budget phones can get. With a snapdragon 712 chipset. It has 4GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM memory and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It has a good 6.3 inches IPS LCD display. It’s not an OLED display but you can’t get everything at this price point. This phone has 4 camera sensors. The main sensor is a 48MP wide lens, it also has an 8 MP ultrawide, a 2 MP dedicated macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It has good sharpness and the colour looks nice and not too much saturated. And the selfie camera is a 16MP wide lens. You would be surprised at how beautiful photos this smartphone can take. Realme 5 Pro has a massive 4035 mAh battery capacity and comes with an impressive 20W fast charger which can charge 50% of the phone in 30 minutes. It is a beautiful phone with a beautiful design that comes with the whole package for as low as £160.

Samsung Galaxy A50 (£250)



The lesser-known Samsung Galaxy series, Samsung Galaxy A series has been putting some good budget phones every year and this one is no different. Samsung Galaxy A50 is officially best-selling phone In Europe according to Kantar. This smartphone comes with a beautiful design and a 6.4″ Super AMOLED display which has great pixel density and gets pretty bright outdoors too. It comes with a 4GB or 6GB RAM memory and with a mid-range chipset Exynos 9610 which will handle almost every game on the Google play store. You will have no problem at all browsing the Internet too with this smartphone. The 3 main cameras on this phone are a 25MP wide sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 5MP depth sensor. You can get good photos if you give a lot of light but at the end of the day this is a budget phone and it doesn’t have a flagship-level camera. The selfie camera is a 25MP lens which surprisingly can take good and detailed selfies. The battery has a big 4000 mAh capacity which can last easily more than a day if you are a moderate user and it supports 15W fast charging. It was no accident that this phone was one of the best selling smartphone devices this year. If you like a Samsung phone on a budget this might be a choice for you.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (£370)



The K20 Pro is called by many the flagship killer of this year. This phone has some key flagship specs for more than half the price of other flagship smartphones. This phone has everything. Starting from the design it has an aesthetically good pattern in the back and a full-screen display with thin bezels in the front. The display is a stunning 6.39″ Super AMOLED display which the colours and everything looks amazing in it. It comes with a Snapdragon 855 a top tier chip. You can choose between 6GB or 8GB RAM memory and also 64GB, 128GB or 256GB internal storage. With these specs, you don’t have to worry about anything because it can handle almost anything that you throw to it without a problem. Now jumping to the cameras we can say that it easily has one of the best sensors in this list. It comes with 3 cameras a 48MP wide lens, a 13MP ultrawide and an 8 MP telephoto lens. And the selfie camera is a motorized pop-up 20MP sensor and it can be used for 300.000 open and closes. Photos that you can take with this smartphone are breathtakingly good. The phone also has a 4000 mAh battery that also supports 27W fast charging. It’s one of the best value smartphones this year. So if you want a good quality smartphone with some flagship specs for a low priced phone than the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro might be a good choice for you.

So these are some of the best budget smartphones that we picked for you that came this year. Of course, there are more good budget smartphones but hope you like the ones we picked this time.

