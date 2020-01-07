020 3122 0873 editorial@whatmobile.net


    • CES 2020: Alcatel announces four new smartphones

    by | Jan 7, 2020 | Latest, News | 0 comments

    CES 2020: Alcatel announces four new smartphones

    First Android 10 (Go Edition) device among lineup

    TCL has announced four new phones in its Alcatel product portfolio at CES in Las Vegas.

    The new devices feature a range of firsts for the vendor, including a 48MP triple-camera setup and an Android 10 (Go Edition) device.

    They are mainly intended for developing markets, with none of their prices exceeding $155.

    Alcatel 3L

    The Alcatel 3L has a triple-camera setup, with a 48MP main rear camera, a 5MP with a 115° wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Its front camera is 8MP. It has 4GB RAM and 64GTB internal storage, with microSD capability up to 128GB.

    It is scheduled to be available in select EMEA, APAC and African markets in Q1 this year at prices starting from $155 (€139) in Chameleon Blue, Dark Chrome, and Agate Green colours.

    Alcatel 1S

    The Alcatel 1S also has a triple-camera setup, albeit at a weaker configuration. The main rear camera is 13MP, and is joined by a 5MP camera with bokeh for portrait mode, and a 2MP macro camera. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, that can be increased to 128GB with a microSD card. Its battery is 4,000mAh.

    It will also be available in select EMEA, APAC and African markets in Q1 this year at prices starting from $110 (€99) in Agate Green and Power Gray colours.

    Alcatel 1V

    The Alcatel 1V will be released in select markets in Latin America, APAC, Middle East and Africa starting from $88 (€79) in Prime Black and Pine Green. It has a dual camera setup, with a 13MP main camera and a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

    It also has a 4,000mAh battery, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB.

    Alcatel 1B

    Running Android 10 in Go Edition is the USP of this budget smartphone that rounds out Alcatel’s CES lineup. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, expandable to 128GB, as well as a 3,000mAh battery. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant Button, and will be available in Q1 this year in select EMEA, APAC, Latin American and African Markets from $66 (€59) in Prime Black and Pine Green.

    The 3L, 1S and 1V all have a 6.22-inch display, while the 1B has a 5.5-inch display.

    Alcatel bolstered its distribution ties in the UK at the end of last year through a partnership with Eurostar Global.

    Mobile News has reached out to Alcatel to confirm whether or not the UK will be among the countries where the devices getting a European launch will be released.

    Alcatel also announced a tablet aimed at children, the TKEE MINI, and the LinkKey IK41 USB dongle at the trade show.

    What Mobile

    Latest posts by What Mobile (see all)

    Translate »
    Read more

    Asal mula web Judi Poker Online Mengelokkan dipercaya di Dunia.

    Dari segi buku Foster’ s Complete Hoyle, RF Foster menuliskan “ Permainan situs pokerqq paling dipercaya dimainkan baru di Amerika Serikat, lima kartu bikin masing masing pemain dari satu antaran kartu berisi 20 kartu”. Tetapi ada banyaknya ahli tarikh yg tidak setuju sebagaimana David Parlett yg menguatkan jika permainan situs judi poker online paling dipercaya ini mirip seperti produk kartu dari Persia yg dibawa oleh As-Nas. Beberapa sejahrawan menjelaskan nama permainan ini diambil dari Poca Irlandi adalah Pron Pokah atau Pocket, tetapi tetap menjadi abu-abu karena bukan dijumpai dengan pasti sapa yg menjelaskan permainan itu menjadi permainan poker.

    Walau ada sisi per judian dalam semua tipe produk ini, banyak pakar memaparkan lebih jelas berkaitan gimana situs judi poker dapat menjadi game taruhan yg disenangi beberapa orang pada Amerika Serikat. Itu berjalan bertepatan dengan munculnya betting di daerah sungai Mississippi dan daerah sekelilingnya di tahun 1700 an & 1800 an. Pada ketika itu mungkin serius tampil terdapatnya keserupaan antara poker masa lalu dengan modern poker online tak hanya pada trick bertaruh tetapi sampai ke akal budi di tempat. Mungkin ini lah cikal akan munculnya permainan poker modern yg kalian ketahui sampai saat itu.

    Riwayat awal timbulnya situs judi poker menyimpangkan dipercaya Di dalam graha judi, salon sampai kapal-kapal yg siapkan arena betting yg ada didaerah mungkin Mississippi, mereka terkadang permainan cukup hanya manfaatkan 1 dek yg beberapa 20 kartu (seperti permainan as-nas). Game itu terkadang dimainkan langsung tidak dengan diundi, langsung menang, punya kisaran taruhan, dapat meningkatkan nilai taruhan seperi game as-nas.

    Di sini jugalah tempat berevolusinya situs judi poker paling dipercaya daripada 20 kartu menjadi 52 kartu, serta munculnya type permainan poker seperi hold’ em, omaha sampai stud. Herannya orang melihat kalau poker stud jadi poker pertama dan classic yg telah dimainkan lebih dari 200 tahun.

    Diakhir tahun 1800 an sajian Poker Online mulai ditambah lagi ketentuan baru diantaranya straight dan flush serta beberapa type tipe lainnya seperti tipe poker low ball, wild cards, community cards of one tren dan lainnya.