CES 2020: Alcatel announces four new smartphones

First Android 10 (Go Edition) device among lineup

TCL has announced four new phones in its Alcatel product portfolio at CES in Las Vegas.

The new devices feature a range of firsts for the vendor, including a 48MP triple-camera setup and an Android 10 (Go Edition) device.

They are mainly intended for developing markets, with none of their prices exceeding $155.

Alcatel 3L

The Alcatel 3L has a triple-camera setup, with a 48MP main rear camera, a 5MP with a 115° wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Its front camera is 8MP. It has 4GB RAM and 64GTB internal storage, with microSD capability up to 128GB.

It is scheduled to be available in select EMEA, APAC and African markets in Q1 this year at prices starting from $155 (€139) in Chameleon Blue, Dark Chrome, and Agate Green colours.

Alcatel 1S

The Alcatel 1S also has a triple-camera setup, albeit at a weaker configuration. The main rear camera is 13MP, and is joined by a 5MP camera with bokeh for portrait mode, and a 2MP macro camera. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, that can be increased to 128GB with a microSD card. Its battery is 4,000mAh.

It will also be available in select EMEA, APAC and African markets in Q1 this year at prices starting from $110 (€99) in Agate Green and Power Gray colours.

Alcatel 1V

The Alcatel 1V will be released in select markets in Latin America, APAC, Middle East and Africa starting from $88 (€79) in Prime Black and Pine Green. It has a dual camera setup, with a 13MP main camera and a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

It also has a 4,000mAh battery, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB.

Alcatel 1B

Running Android 10 in Go Edition is the USP of this budget smartphone that rounds out Alcatel’s CES lineup. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, expandable to 128GB, as well as a 3,000mAh battery. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant Button, and will be available in Q1 this year in select EMEA, APAC, Latin American and African Markets from $66 (€59) in Prime Black and Pine Green.

The 3L, 1S and 1V all have a 6.22-inch display, while the 1B has a 5.5-inch display.

Alcatel bolstered its distribution ties in the UK at the end of last year through a partnership with Eurostar Global.

Mobile News has reached out to Alcatel to confirm whether or not the UK will be among the countries where the devices getting a European launch will be released.

Alcatel also announced a tablet aimed at children, the TKEE MINI, and the LinkKey IK41 USB dongle at the trade show.