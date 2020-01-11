CES 2020: Bullitt updates core Cat range with S32 rugged phone

First device since slimline S52

Bullitt Group has unveiled a new Cat smartphone at CES in Las Vegas.

The Cat S32 has a 5.5-inch screen and a 4,200mAh battery, with an IP68 dustproof and waterproof rating. It has also been drop tested from 1.8m onto a steel surface on every side and corner and is graded MIL-SPEC 810G for environmental testing.

It runs on Android 10, has 3GB RAM and 32GB of expandable internal storage, and has a programmable shortcut key that can be used for Push to Talk, lone worker SOS calls, or to launch its torch or camera.

Additionally, its touchscreen is scratch-resistant and can be operated with wet fingers or when wearing gloves.

“The Cat S32 is an incredibly tough device and a fantastic addition to our refreshed line-up of Cat smartphones, alongside the exceptionally thin-but-rugged Cat S52, giving our customers a real choice of products depending on the features they value most,” said Bullitt Group vice president of product portfolio Peter Cunningham.

“In this generation of products we’ve upgraded and improved every feature while ensuring that the core Cat phones’ rugged credentials – reliably waterproof, dustproof, and built to survive drops – remain the focus.”

The phone has an MSRP of €299 (£254), making it cheaper than its predecessor, the S31. Bullitt Group has not yet announced a release date for the device but says it will be available from “multiple retailers and operators”, as well as catphones.com. Eurostar Global and Westcoast handle distribution for Bullitt’s phones.