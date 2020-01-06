CES 2020: Jabra is Made-for-Active Lifestyle with the Elite Active 75t

True wireless waterproof earbuds made-for-active lifestyle with an ergonomic fit providing optimal noise isolation

22 per cent smaller compared to the Elite Active 65t

Up to 7.5 hours battery life that extends up to 28 hours with the charging case

MySound – individualized audio based on user’s personal hearing profile (Q2, 2020)

MyControls – individual use of earbuds and programmable buttons (Q2, 2020)

Active grip coating for a secure active fit

Waterproof, sweat and dust resistance with 2-year warranty

Jabra, leader in personal sound and office solutions, announces the Elite Active 75t earbuds – the active lifestyle edition of the recently announced Elite 75t earbuds. Like the original, the Active version brings the same great calls and music that is now expected from Jabra but is optimised for work-out and fitness use. The Active edition is enhanced for durability and is the latest in Jabra’s winning portfolio of true wireless earbuds.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t is 22 per cent smaller than its predecessor, the award-winning Elite Active 65t. Built with a durable coating providing optimised grip, the earbuds are also dust and sweat resistant, while simultaneously extending battery life by 89 per cent (up to 28 hours). The earbuds also boast an increased IP rating from IP56 (of the Active 65t) to IP57, making them waterproof, including a warranty of 2 years.

Noise isolation

The earbuds were also designed to further enhance comfort through its optimal earbud shape and size, which also provides a first-class noise isolation.

To achieve this, Jabra utilized thousands of ear measurements and scans to create the most optimal earbud shape, building up from four generations of true wireless Elite products and thus providing optimal passive noise reduction for a better sound experience.

The user has the option of being totally immersed in their music or calls. Alternatively, they can use the HearThrough activation to let sound in when needed.

The first Elite Active 75t will be available from late in the first quarter of 2020 in selected retailers.

Introducing Jabra MySound

From the second quarter of 2020 (Q2, 2020), Jabra will introduce a new software experience, Jabra MySound. Uniquely built upon hearing know-how and technology from sister company GN Hearing, producers of world-class hearing aids, Jabra MySound will individualize each user’s music experience.

As individuals we all have different abilities when it comes to hearing. MySound enables users to optimize their audio experience based their personal hearing profile. It requires users to utilize the Jabra Sound+ app where they will take a test comprising a series of beeps. Following that, the music audio is optimized for a truly individualized experience, that calibrates the headphones based on each users’ unique profile.

Jabra MyControls

Also available from Q2 2020 is Jabra MyControls, users will have the option to use just one earbud, allowing for added freedom and extension of battery time. Through the Jabra Sound+ app, users can configure the functions on the left and right earbud to meet their personal preferences.

René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra, said: “We are proud to be taking audio to the next level with our most optimal true wireless earbuds yet. The Elite Active 75t is a testament to Jabra’s engineering expertise and is proof that we are committed to creating the best user experience in the market. And Jabra MySound is a first step in harnessing the expertise of both GN Hearing and Jabra to deliver not just outstanding sound but individualized audio experiences.”

Key features and specifications:

Compact earbuds, tested for a secure active fit with optimal noise isolation

Jabra MySound for individualized sound (early Q2, 2020)

Jabra MyControls to define button settings (early Q2, 2020)

Up to 7.5 hours battery life, and 28 hours with the charging case

4-microphone technology for crystal clear calls in every environment

Charging with USB-C

Reliable true wireless connectivity with no audio dropout

IP57-rated durability and 2-year warranty against dust and sweat*

Pricing and availability

Jabra Elite Active 75t will be available from February 2020 in selected retailers, MSRP(£189.99/€199.99). The earbuds will be available in six colors: Navy (February), Copper Black (Amazon exclusive, February), Titanium Black (BestBuy exclusive, February), Grey (March), Sienna & Mint (April)