CES 2020: Moshi Introduces First Portable Battery with Built-In Cables for Both iOS and Android at CES

The company will also launch a stylish new wireless charging stand, compact USB-C Adapter with HDR and convenient wall mount with wireless charging.

Today, Moshi, the boutique technology accessory manufacturer, today announced new products within its line of portable batteries, wireless chargers, and 4K HDR adapters. The new additions follow the company’s ethos of creating quality products from durable materials that extend their usable life. This principle is backed by the company’s industry-leading 10-year Global Warranty on all their products.



Compact portable battery with built-in cables for both iOS and Android

Moshi’s latest compact portable battery, IonGo 5K Duo, provides charging via both USB-C and Lightning. The sleek new battery is crafted from stylish and sustainable vegan leather and is small enough to fit in your pocket. Using the same battery technology used in the latest electric vehicles, the battery cells are optimized for charging, discharging, and low internal resistance. IonGo 5K Duo has been rigorously tested to ensure it retains 80% battery capacity after 500 charge cycles.



Boasting wide compatibility for both Android and iOS devices (MFi-certified), IonGo 5K Duo is the most dynamic portable battery on the market. IonGo 5K Duo (USD $70) is available in Fossil Gray and can be purchased from mid-May on moshi.com and from select retailers.



Stylish desktop charger positions your phone at the perfect viewing angle

Part of Moshi’s Scandinavian-inspired Q Collection, Lounge Q is a sleek wireless charger and stand for your phone. Delivering up to 15 W of power, it supports both Apple (7.5 W) and Samsung (9 W) fast-charging (supports WPC Qi-EPP spec). Lounge Q features an adjustable stand to accommodate all phone sizes, and charges in both portrait and landscape modes.



Lounge Q (USD $70) will be available in mid-April on moshi.com and from select retailers.



Watching Netflix just got better

Moshi’s new USB-C to HDMI Adapter with Charging connects your USB-C device to an HDMI display to deliver stunning, smooth visuals with support for both 4K@60Hz and High Dynamic Range (HDR). This allows you to enjoy 4K HDR content as it should be from streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Vudu. Thanks to the adapter’s USB-C female port you can display content, while you charge with power up to 60 W (USB PD 3.0). The adapter has been rigorously tested to ensure compatibility with most laptops, tablets, phones, HDMI monitors, TVs and projectors. It is compatible with Windows, macOS,iPadOS, Android, and ChromeOS, in addition to HUAWEI PC mode and Samsung Dex mode.





USB-C to HDMI Adapter with Charging ($45) is slated to be available from mid-April on moshi.com and from select retailers.



Convenient magnetic mounting from morning to night

The newly released SnapTo Wireless Charger is the latest addition to the company’s burgeoning magnetic mounting system. The wireless charger doubles as both a wireless charging wall mount and a horizontal stand for your phone. It provides fast wireless charging up to 10 W. This product together with Moshi’s SnapTo Car Mount with Wireless Charging provides the user with a complete mounting solution from morning to night.



Every SnapTo mount features a proprietary magnetic array that provides a condensed magnetic field that is strong, but doesn’t interfere with your iPhone’s camera, GPS, or other sensors. The best of both worlds, this unique design ensures that your phone is kept firmly in place while also being effortless to remove. SnapTo Wireless Charger ($49.95) is available now from moshi.com and select retailers.





