CES 2020: Moshi Takes a Stance Against Cheap, Fast Products With 10-Year Global Warranty

Moshi’s industry-leading warranty covers all products in their collection including electronics like portable batteries, cables, and adapters.

Moshi, the boutique accessory manufacturer, today announced its industry-leading 10-year Global Warranty. The company announced this new warranty to back its ethos of creating fewer, better quality products. The unprecedented warranty covers all products manufactured by the brand, including their range of portable batteries, adapters and cables.



“We’re sadly living in a time of cheap and fast products. The production and consumption of which has a big impact on the environment,” says Spencer Pangborn, Director of Marketing at Moshi. “We’re trying to do our part by producing long-lasting products to offset the single-use mindset.”



Moshi has also retroactively extended its warranty to any product registered within the last 10 years to ensure previous customers are also covered. All Moshi products are covered by a standard two-year warranty which can be upgraded to 10 years upon product registration.



The company’s Global Warranty also provides customers with hassle-free returns anywhere in the world.