CES 2020: OnePlus announces McLaren inspired Concept One device

Concept One uses electrochromic glass to ‘hide’ rear camera

OnePlus unveiled their first-ever concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One at CES 2020 in collaboration with supercar manufacturer McLaren.

The phone features a disappearing camera that uses electrochromic glass to ‘hide’ the rear camera lens and a design heavily inspired by the McLaren 720S supercar.

The Shenzhen-based company says that they are the first in the industry to explore the applications of electrochromic glass in smartphones.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said: “This concept phone is a significant experiment into the future form of smartphones.

“OnePlus started this initiative with the goal of bringing the “burdenless” user experience to the next level.

“The invisible camera stands as a new form of camera design, one that spares the user from the compromises of current camera layouts.

This is just the beginning as we explore additional possibilities in the future.”