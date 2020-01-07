CES 2020: SWANN UNVEILS 2020 SUITE OF WIRE-FREE HOME SECURITY CAMERAS

Swann, a global leader in do-it-yourself security, is unveiling its 2020 suite of wire-free home security cameras at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. Swann’s expanded Smart home lineup now includes the Wire-Free Security Camera, Wire-Free Doorbell & Chime, and Swann’s CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree, the Wi-Fi Security Tracker Camera. “At Swann, we recognize the security needs of everyday home users and are committed to simplifying this for our consumers,” said Mike Lucas, CEO.

“Consumers want access to high-quality home security solutions that prevent crime, interconnect with one another, and offer value, with no recurring fees. Our new Wire-Free cameras provide all of this, without the need to compromise on features or safety,” continued Lucas. Wire-Free Security with the Versatility You Deserve The Swann wire-free line-up gives you the flexibility and ease of wireless, combined with features you might normally associate with more serious security solutions.

The 100% Wire-free Camera and Video Doorbell are easy to install and boast a long battery life to ensure continuous and reliable home security. Unlike other devices on the market, their video feed can be stored for free locally, on compatible Swann DVRs or NVRs, with backup to Swann’s secure cloud server giving you complete control over where it is saved and who has access to it.

● The Swann Wire-Free Security Camera allows you to keep an unobtrusive eye on your home while ensuring its security, indoor & outdoors. With 1080p video, wide 180-degree viewing angle, and optional facial recognition capabilities included with the camera, you can see when your children come home or add up to 10 people at no extra cost.

The powerful 2-way talk function allows you to communicate with whoever is in sight, without increasing the personal risk of a face-to-face situation. The Wire-Free Security Camera’s no-hub functionality and onboard memory mean that even if the power/internet is down, the camera will continue to record.

● The Swann Wire-Free Video Doorbell & Chime will keep front doorway safe and secure. This doorbell camera can run on battery or be hardwired into your existing doorbell connection. With Full HD video, wide 180-degree viewing angle, 10-person facial recognition and two-way talk features as standard, the Swann Doorbell packs a punch at an affordable price. This feature-packed doorbell means you’ll always know exactly who is at your door, providing you with a perfectly safe way to interact with them. The Wire-Free Video Doorbell & Chime also comes with a portable battery-powered chime unit, complete with a choice of 36 melodies.

● Wi-Fi Security Tracker Camera is the world’s first compact, non-mechanical, a pan-tilt security camera that includes Direction Detection. An Honoree at the CES 2020 Innovation Awards, this camera uses Swann’s Light Flow Detection technology to auto-track and record moving objects. The auto-zoom capability ensures any suspicious activity is kept targeted and in-focus. The camera comes with free recording to a MicroSD card. Like the other Swann devices announced at CES 2020, the Tracker Camera connects to the Swann Security app ecosystem, allowing you to control all your security in one place. Complete security control in the palm of your hands All of Swann’s wireless cameras are part of a complete security ecosystem built around the ‘Swann Security’ app. This gives you a unique ability to control Swann’s wired and wireless devices from multiple sites, stream live video, receive notifications and know what’s happening at all times. Swann is the only vendor that offers a complete line up of inter connectable wired and wireless security solutions that are also completely integrated with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.