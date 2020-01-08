020 3122 0873 editorial@whatmobile.net


    CES 2020: TCL debuts own-brand 5G smartphone as part of 10 Series lineup

    Full device launch to come at MWC

    TCL has previewed its first 5G device at CES in Las Vegas, alongside two other new smartphones, that collectively constitute the vendor’s 10 Series lineup.

    The TCL 10 5G, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L will be available in the US and Canada in Q2 2020, starting below $500 US.

    TCL, which manufactures Alcatel phones, launched its first own-brand device, the TCL Plex, late last year, but confirmed that it would not be getting a UK launch.

    It has also been reported that TCL showed a prototype of its own foldable device at the trade show, with a rumoured price of less than that of the Motorola Razr.

    It has not confirmed whether or not the 10 Series will launch in the UK.

    The vendor has not provided full specs for the devices, but the 10 5G runs on Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 7 Series 5G chipset.

    Additionally, all three phones will have quad-rear cameras, and a TCL-designed display that draws on the company’s experience in the television sphere for a strong viewing experience. The TCL 10 Pro will feature the company’s AMOLED display.

    “2020 will prove to be a critical year in the evolution of TCL’s business, not just as a mobile device manufacturer, but also as China’s only end-to-end global consumer electronics brand,” said TCL Industrial Holdings CEO Kevin Wang.

    “Our TCL-branded smartphones and mobile devices will be an important focal point for the larger TCL ecosystem moving forward, and with these powerful and accessible devices coming this year, we feel TCL is well-prepared to compete in any market around the world.”

    TCL will officially launch the devices at a press event in Barcelona on February 22, as part of this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) alongside additional products.

    “The 2020 TCL smartphone lineup is our most ambitious effort yet to bring beautifully crafted, modern smartphones to the masses while keeping our devices accessibly priced,” added TCL Communication Global Product Center general manager Shane Lee. “With each of these new devices, we focused on creating a complete smartphone experience capable of meeting the everyday needs of our customers, while delivering on the quality and value consumers have come to expect from TCL.”

