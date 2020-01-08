020 3122 0873 editorial@whatmobile.net


    • CES2020: IFROGZ Announces AIRTIME VIBE and AIRTIME SPORT Bluetooth Audio Solutions

    by | Jan 8, 2020 | Latest, News | 0 comments

    CES2020: IFROGZ Announces AIRTIME VIBE and AIRTIME SPORT Bluetooth Audio Solutions

    Company Debuts First Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with All-Day Battery Life

    Today IFROGZ®, a ZAGG Inc brand and a leading company in audio, today announced the AIRTIME™ VIBE active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones and AIRTIME SPORT truly wireless earbuds at CES 2020. Both Bluetooth® audio solutions deliver quality sound, all-day battery life, and convenient travel features for listening to your favourite music, podcasts, and phone calls free from wires.

    “Whether you’re trying to take a work call while commuting or getting in an early-morning jog to start your day, our newest AIRTIME headphones and earbuds provide you with an affordable audio solution for any situation,” said Gavin Slevin, Managing Director, ZAGG International. “We are excited to offer consumers our first active noise cancellation headphone with a competitive feature set at a price many can afford.”

    The IFROGZ AIRTIME VIBE ANC headphones reduce ambient noise by approximately 20dB at the push of a button, enhancing the listening experience in louder environments

    Additional features include:
    All-Day Battery Life – Get up to 30 hours of uninterrupted sound for all-day listening (up to 25 hours in ANC mode)
    • Over-Ear Comfort – Comfortable, over-the-ear design prevents ear fatigue
    • Clear Calls – Enjoy clear, hands-free phone calls through an integrated microphone
    • Easy Access Controls – Equipped with full track and volume controls so you don’t have to use your device
    • Foldable Design & Included Carrying Case – Allows for compact storage in a travel-friendly size
    • Water Resistance – IPX2 rated to withstand light rain or sweat3
    • AUX Cable – Plug into your device with the included aux cable and save battery life

    The IFROGZ AIRTIME SPORT truly wireless earbuds are built for an active lifestyle, featuring around-the-ear sport wings and an IPX5 water resistance rating to withstand sweat or light rain4. Additional features include:


    • All-Day Battery Life – Keep the music going for up to 25 hours

    • Wireless Charging Case – Protect your earbuds while providing four additional full charges. Recharge the case wirelessly or with the included USB-C® cable


    • Integrated Microphones – Make hands-free phone calls with integrated mics on each earbud.

    • Bluetooth 5.0 – Stronger connection to your device and easy access to voice assistant such as Apple Siri® or Google Assistant

    • 6mm Drivers – Powerful neodymium drivers in each earbud provide crisp, clear sound

    • Full Tap Controls – Navigate your playlist, control the volume, and take calls using a series of taps on the earbuds

    • Earbud Tips for Life™ Warranty6 – If any of the three sizes of silicone ear tips or one size memory foam ear tips get worn out, lost, or damaged, IFROGZ will replace them no questions asked

    Pricing & Availability


    The IFROGZ AIRTIME VIBE headphones are available now on ZAGG.com for an MSRP of €119.99 / £99.99 in black, white, and blue. The AIRTIME SPORT earbuds will also be available in late January on ZAGG.com for an MSRP of €89.99/£79.99 in black, white and mint green.

    What Mobile

    Latest posts by What Mobile (see all)

    Translate »
    Read more

    Asal mula web Judi Poker Online Mengelokkan dipercaya di Dunia.

    Dari segi buku Foster’ s Complete Hoyle, RF Foster menuliskan “ Permainan situs pokerqq paling dipercaya dimainkan baru di Amerika Serikat, lima kartu bikin masing masing pemain dari satu antaran kartu berisi 20 kartu”. Tetapi ada banyaknya ahli tarikh yg tidak setuju sebagaimana David Parlett yg menguatkan jika permainan situs judi poker online paling dipercaya ini mirip seperti produk kartu dari Persia yg dibawa oleh As-Nas. Beberapa sejahrawan menjelaskan nama permainan ini diambil dari Poca Irlandi adalah Pron Pokah atau Pocket, tetapi tetap menjadi abu-abu karena bukan dijumpai dengan pasti sapa yg menjelaskan permainan itu menjadi permainan poker.

    Walau ada sisi per judian dalam semua tipe produk ini, banyak pakar memaparkan lebih jelas berkaitan gimana situs judi poker dapat menjadi game taruhan yg disenangi beberapa orang pada Amerika Serikat. Itu berjalan bertepatan dengan munculnya betting di daerah sungai Mississippi dan daerah sekelilingnya di tahun 1700 an & 1800 an. Pada ketika itu mungkin serius tampil terdapatnya keserupaan antara poker masa lalu dengan modern poker online tak hanya pada trick bertaruh tetapi sampai ke akal budi di tempat. Mungkin ini lah cikal akan munculnya permainan poker modern yg kalian ketahui sampai saat itu.

    Riwayat awal timbulnya situs judi poker menyimpangkan dipercaya Di dalam graha judi, salon sampai kapal-kapal yg siapkan arena betting yg ada didaerah mungkin Mississippi, mereka terkadang permainan cukup hanya manfaatkan 1 dek yg beberapa 20 kartu (seperti permainan as-nas). Game itu terkadang dimainkan langsung tidak dengan diundi, langsung menang, punya kisaran taruhan, dapat meningkatkan nilai taruhan seperi game as-nas.

    Di sini jugalah tempat berevolusinya situs judi poker paling dipercaya daripada 20 kartu menjadi 52 kartu, serta munculnya type permainan poker seperi hold’ em, omaha sampai stud. Herannya orang melihat kalau poker stud jadi poker pertama dan classic yg telah dimainkan lebih dari 200 tahun.

    Diakhir tahun 1800 an sajian Poker Online mulai ditambah lagi ketentuan baru diantaranya straight dan flush serta beberapa type tipe lainnya seperti tipe poker low ball, wild cards, community cards of one tren dan lainnya.