EE and O2 to trial 4G on Jubilee Line in March

EE will bring 4G connectivity to Jubilee Line stations in March 2020.

In partnership with TfL, the operators will bring 4G to platforms and tunnels between Westminster and Canning Town stations. The service will also be available to the operators’ MVNO users.

London Bridge and Waterloo Underground stations will not be served by 4G as part of the trial; it is hoped they will be added later in the year pending approval.

TfL’s chief technology officer Shashi Verma said: “It’s great that EE and O2 have signed up to bring their 4G network to Jubilee line customers. The London Underground network is an incredibly challenging environment in which to deliver technological improvements, but we remain on course for customers to start benefiting from our pilot from March 2020.”

While London’s Underground is the oldest underground passenger railway, other more modern metro systems in cities such as Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, Tokyo and New York have 4G connectivity.