    GEAR4 UNVEILS TABLET CASES

    New Battersea and Brompton Tablet Cases Feature Integrated D3O® Technology for Superior Impact Protection

     Gear4®, a ZAGG Inc brand and the U.K.’s No. 1 smartphone case brand1, today announced two new tablet case solutions. The new Battersea and Brompton provide superior impact protection against unexpected drops, while remaining slim and stylish.

    “We are proud to expand our product lineup, bringing the same technology and style that Gear4 is known for to tablet cases,” said Gavin Slevin, Managing Director, ZAGG International. “Along with our popular Battersea case with full body protection, we’re excited to introduce the new Brompton folio design, giving consumers access to premium tablet protection that matches their style.”

    The new Gear4 tablet case lineup includes:

    Battersea – for the Apple 10.2-inch iPad®. Ultimate impact defense with up to 8-foot drop protection and a slim design, featuring a foldable infinity angle stand, a built-in screen protector and full compatibility with Apple smart keyboards2. Available in black.

    Brompton – for the Samsung Tab A (10.1” 2019) An ultra-protective clear case with up to 6.5-foot drop protection equipped with a movie stand featuring three viewing angles, and a removable folio in fabric3. Designed to fit perfectly with InvisibleShield screen protectors. Available in black.

    Each new slim Gear4 case features integrated D3O® technology to provide the world’s most advanced shock and impact protection. D3O material is trusted by the military, motorcyclists, and sports professionals for high-impact defence. Gear4 uses a unique version of D3O technology blended with other materials to produce cases scientifically engineered to safeguard mobile devices.

    Pricing & Availability:

    Battersea (MSRP £79.99/€89.99) will be available in February on ZAGG.com with a limited lifetime warranty4.

    Brompton (MSRP £39.99/€44.99) will be available in late March on ZAGG.com with a limited lifetime warranty4.

    For the latest updates about all new Gear4 products, upcoming events and promotions, follow Gear4 on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


