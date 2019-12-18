How to Add Bluetooth to a TV

Not all the television sets that we have around come with Bluetooth functionality. In fact, there are those ones that could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars, but still fail to contain this excellent built-in feature. In this insightful guide, you’ll be walked through the process of adding Bluetooth to a television set in addition to recommending to you the best Bluetooth receiver currently available in the market.

In this guide, we will demonstrate how you can go about adding Bluetooth to a television set, especially with the TCL 4K Smart LED TV. The reason for using the TCL 4K TV is based on the fact that it is one of the most popular television sets used by millions of people across the globe. Here are the steps…

Step 1: Identify the available outputs

The first thing that you have to do is to identify or rather determine the type of outputs that you have in place to work with that can connect a Bluetooth transmitter to. But again, the good news is that there are hundreds of outputs that work quite well.

Step 2: Find the correct Bluetooth transmitter

What a lot of people find it a bit confusing is that the moment they attempt searching for a Bluetooth transmitter, all they find are huge chunks of information that may say Bluetooth receiver only. At this point, you need to ensure that you are after a Bluetooth device to connect to your television set and then send or “transmit” audio information to your Bluetooth capable speaker, Bluetooth capable soundbar, or Bluetooth headphones.

While there are plenty of Bluetooth transmitters that you can find in the market, the best Bluetooth receiver liked by many people is the TaoTronics Bluetooth Receiver. The TaoTronics Bluetooth Receiver is highly preferred due to being stable and offering faster connectivity, ideal for a majority of audio devices such as smartphones and tablets, and consist of a dual connection feature that can play audio from more than a single device.

Step 3: Pair Bluetooth to speakers or headphones

Once you are done finding your preferred Bluetooth transmitter, then it’s time to pair it to your speakers or headphones. At this point, you will have to put them close to the transmitter while ensuring that you set every device to a pairing mode. Of importance to note here is activating pairing mode is not the same for all devices, so it is essential to ensure that you check if there are any instructions on how to achieve such with your speaker, transmitter, or headphones.

Once you successfully pair your transmitter to your headphones or speakers, then you are now ready to listen. It is as simple as that! As you can see, it is very easy to set up everything.

Wrap-Up

One thing that you need to remember is that it is super easy to convert your television set so that it can send a Bluetooth signal. All you have to do is to have in place an audio output. Thereafter, you’ll just have to match the output with the right Bluetooth Transmitter.

Hopefully, this walkthrough has been of great help to you. It is our hope that you won’t find it a laborious exercise as you attempt adding Bluetooth to a TV.





