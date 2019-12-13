020 3122 0873 editorial@whatmobile.net


    Dec 13, 2019

    How Wireless Car Chargers Work With Phones

    If you are still charging your phone with a wired charger, you need to upgrade with a wireless type. Wireless chargers have been around for a while since their introduction a couple of years back. And today, many manufacturers have been getting on board with ubiquitous Qi wireless charging standard. The tech today is now inside virtually every flagship phone.

    If you spend most of your time on the road, choosing a wireless car charger can benefit you a lot on the road. The good thing with this type of charger, it supports almost the majority of smartphone brands. For instance, Samsung has been at the forefront in wireless charging since the release of Galaxy S6. Huawei company rolled in the market with Mate 20 Pro, while the Apple entry point was through iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. Since that time, many of its new phones support wireless charging.

    Without much ado, let’s see what exactly is wireless charging, how it works here below.

    What is Wireless Charging?

    By definition, it is the transfer of power from a power outlet to your gadget, without the need for using any cable. The charging process involves the use of a power transmitting pad and a receiver, sometimes in the form of a case attached to a mobile gadget or built into the phone itself. It isn’t cable free 100% since the pad has a cable going from the outlet into it.

    How does wireless charging work?

    The wireless charging happens based on inductive charging, whereby power is created by passing through an electrical current using two coils to create an electromagnetic field. After receiving a magnetic plate on the mobile gadget comes into contact with the transmitter – or at least within the specified range, the magnetic field generates electrical current within the device.

    The current is converted into (DC) DIRECT CURRENT, which in turn charges the in-built battery.

    What is the standard for wireless charging?

    The main wireless standard is Qi, which was developed by Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) for inductive charging over distances of up to 40mm. Many major smartphone manufacturers have adopted Qi wireless charging. The wireless charging technology is also being incorporated in many vehicles today.

    Qi design is separated into three power specifications, the first being low power, which is responsible for charging mobile devices. The minimum level of wattage it can provide is 5W as they range depending on the phone capacity as others take up to 15 Watts. The second power specification is medium power, which can deliver up to 120W and is perfect for laptops and monitors. The third and last power specification can deliver up to 1KW to power high demanding devices such as kitchen utensils.

    What are the Benefits of using Wireless Charging?

    • Qi wireless charging pads designed to be installed in several places around the world, if you run out of juice and you have no cable you can charge your device easily
    • It places less strain on the charging port of your phone
    • The process is just simple as you only drop your phone on the charging pad
    • It is safer to transfer power to your phone

    What distance range can the phone Be When Using a Wireless Charger

    Currently, companies are working to make wireless charging at a distance as possible, but for it to work; you need to place your phone on top of the charging pad for it to function.

    Does Wireless Charging Affect Smartphone Battery?

    All rechargeable batteries start to degrade after several charge cycles. Wireless charging has of late faced a lot of criticism for the increased rate at which it leads to many charge cycles. If you were using a cable to charge, it is designed to power the phone rather than the battery. On the other hand, the power comes out of the battery while the charger is only topping it up, which means the battery isn’t getting any break.

    Do Car Mounts Interfere with Wireless Charging?

    Some mounts are designed you attach a magnetic metal plate to the back of your phone to fix it to the mount. Why? Because the metal is too thick for electrical current to reach your phone battery, that setup does not allow your phone to charge the right way.

    What are the Disadvantages of Wireless Charging?

    • Most of the time it does not function through the phone case
    • It is inefficient in terms of electricity use
    • You cannot use the phone during charging
    • Not all phones are designed to use it

