How You Can Use Your Smartphone To Save Money In 2020

In the current era of latest innovations and technology, the number of smartphone users all over the world exceeds three billion. It will eventually grow into more hundred million in the upcoming years. China, India, and the United States of America are the topmost countries with the highest smartphone users. With millions of latest smartphones accompany the best money-saving tips too.

You can look out for the best ways to save money on a tight budget here by the right use of your smartphone now. Not to forget, frugal living is the most worthy of lifestyles in today’s world.

Online Books

EBooks will always save money in numerous ways and help you live comfortably. No worrying about lost books and damaged pages of costly books. Every type of writing is readily available on the Play Store and App Store. Downloading an online publication is way cheaper than purchasing individual literature, scripts, novels, or any other hardcopy.

Online books also help you in finding information more easily than looking for it in a 500 or 1000 pages book. Rather than purchasing costly books soon as they release, you can opt for best discount codes on online coupon sites and buy trending books in incredible discounts.

ATMs Free of Fees

The fees of ATMs outside of your bank is unaffordable at times. It costs you a lot if you visit any other ATM twice or thrice in a week. Smartphones are an appropriate approach to find fee-free ATMS regardless of your location. All you have to do is, keep the map updated to find the most reliable of free ATM services in quick time.

Most of the banks nowadays have their own smartphone apps for assisting customers. Install one on your phone and save the high bank fees on every transaction. You will realize the value of overall savings after a month or two.

Magazine or Musical Subscriptions

Subscribing magazines and music is a one-time cost. It is easy to carry wherever you go. In fact, digital music and magazines cost you an amount that is way cheaper than CDs or printed magazines. Moreover, you can keep your complete music library with you through subscriptions and listen to any music all day.

Besides this, some online subscriptions are tax-deductible too. However, it only happens in case these are relatable to your profession. For example, an estate agent who needs to keep a daily news subscription may be able to save money on taxes.

Online Coupon Shopping

Promos are the best way to save on lots of cash while shopping. However, you do not carry them every time. Therefore, you can keep in touch with discount providing platforms that will link you with relatable vouchers regularly. Through this, you can purchase any item with instant saving and try living frugally.

Furthermore, such websites also have deals on online services like online writing, home delivery, free shipping, and much more. You can utilize all of them in need and come up with the best money-saving tips every day.

No Worrying Of Call Bills

Of course, smartphones encourage online calling, which altogether means less costing. You can call friends and family for hours without worrying about bills that will add more to your tight budget. With unlimited data or high-quality Wi-Fi, you can connect to people through VOIP calling.

It will save you minutes and also help you meet your bills quickly. Viber and WeTalk are the best apps for calling on Android Phones, whereas iCall and Fring support iPhone calling. Nevertheless, Skype is supportive of all types of smartphones and you can use it smoothly for audio and video calling.

Cashback Shopping Deals

Online shopping from some websites will not only save you money but let you earn some back. Cashback deals are a practical approach to save money and live better. The virtual market supports a lot of online cashback platforms for shopping. The highest-ranking among these include Swagbucks, Ebates, Ibotta, RetailMeNot, MyPoints, and much more.

As per Statista, the gross merchandise sales value of Ebates from 2014 to 2019 amounted to around 2.69 USD. All these platforms assist an individual in making the best possible use of a smartphone for being money savvy.

No More Texting Bills

In the past few years, texting has evolved to online chatting regularly. At the times of Yahoo Messenger and Skype alone, people would still engage themselves in texting through daily, weekly, or monthly SMS bundles. But, the current smartphone apps for texting are readily available for Android Phones and iPhones.

Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat, Line, Viber, and Vivo are some of the best iOS and Android free texting apps that allow sending files, documents, messages, and recording at times.

High-Definition Photography

The trending smartphones of 2020 comprise of photography and videography results that can compare to high-definition cameras very easily. Spending cash on a good-quality smartphone is better than purchasing high-definition cameras for every event. Moreover, using a DSLR or Camcorder requires professional skills.

A smartphone camera can also save the cost of photographers. Nowadays, photography is costly and can often get you on a tight budget. Except for special occasions like your wedding day, opt for a smart camera and save more.

Apps For Comparing Prices

With emerging technology, you can look for different apps on the App Store and Google Play Store that can help you compare prices of almost every product in the market. Henceforth, you can compare the price of any item while you make a purchase from any local market. In case a product is cheap online as compared to the market, you can opt for shopping from virtual platforms.

ShopSavvy, Price Pirates, BuyVia, and some other apps are recognized for assisting customers in comparing prices online. Most of these apps comprise a barcode reader where you can scan the barcode of any product and analyze its cost easily.

Wrap Up

According to Statista, the global market share of Samsung in 2019 was 21.8%, while it successfully shipped more than 292 million smartphones worldwide. Moreover, the overall smartphone sales revenue every year is around 522 Billion USD.

Therefore, these are some of the best money-saving tips for smartphones in 2020 through which you can adopt a frugal living guide quickly. It also clarifies the methods through which the latest inventions can help us live better and smooth.



