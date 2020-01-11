Huawei announces new P30 Lite with full Google Mobile Services

020 3122 0873 editorial@whatmobile.net


    The Huawei P30 Lite New Edition will be released on January 15

    Huawei has announced a new edition to its P30 series with another variation of the P30 Lite to launch in the UK next week.

    The latest edition is called the P30 Lite New Edition and it will feature full Google Mobile Services support with Android 9 pre-installed.

    Huawei first launched the P30 series last year in March and claim that 10 million units were sold in the first 85 days after launch.

    The latest edition of the P30 Lite will be released on January 15 and will retail for £299 from select operators and retailers.

    Huawei UK consumer business group managing director Anson Zhang said: “Following the successful launch of the Huawei P30 Lite last year, we’ve updated this handset to bring people an even better device for taking, storing and processing photos.”

    Featuring an upgraded 32MP selfie camera, the P30 Lite comes with ‘super selfie night mode’ and has a triple camera on the rear, including a 48MP wide angle lens.

    The screen is 6.15-inches and has a resolution of 2,312 x 1,080, plus a dewdrop notch.

    Other features include; 6GB of RAM, 256GB of internal memory, a 3,340mAh battery and an octa-core Kirin 710 processor. It is available in peacock blue, midnight black and breathing crystal colours.

