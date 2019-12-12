IDC: Wearable market nearly doubles during third quarter as Apple dominates

Apple account for over a third of all wearables sold in third quarter

Global shipments for wearable devices nearly doubled year-on-year for the third quarter of 2019 as 84.5 million units were shipped.

It represents a rise of 94.6 per cent from 2018, with Apple dominating this market according to IDC.

Apple shipped 29.5 million units during the quarter to grow market share up to 35 per cent. A year previously Apple shipped 10 million units for the same quarter.

Xiaomi with 14 per cent market share, Samsung (9.8pc), Huawei (8.4pc) and Fitbit (4.1pc) completed the top five.

The growth in the wearables market has been attributed towards a rise in hearables, with this section of the market accounting for almost half of the total market.

IDC wearables team research director Ramon Llamas commented: “Hearables have become the new go-to product for the wearables market. This began with multiple vendors removing the headphone jack from their smartphones, driving the move towards wireless headphones.”

During the quarter Apple was able to consolidate top spot due to strong sales of the Apple Watch plus AirPods and Beats headphones, while Xiaomi shipped over 10 million units of its Mi Band range for Q3.

