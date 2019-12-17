Introducing a New Gameplay Format for Snap Games: Leaderboard Games

First launched earlier this year, Snap Games is the destination for mobile games made for friends — connecting friends through the shared experience of playing games.

Sometimes though, friends can’t play at the same time, so today, Snap Games is introducing Leaderboard Games, a new gameplay format that allows Snapchatters to challenge their friends to light-hearted competitions — all while playing on their own time.

Leaderboard Games are casual, easy-to-play games that let friends play asynchronously to compete for the top spot on a leaderboard among their own group of friends. This style of play complements the real-time multiplayer games found in Snap Games today!

Leaderboard Games also introduce a new feature called Score Streaming, which shows Snapchatters their friends’ live scores while they’re playing with you. When friends are playing the same game through a shared conversation, players will also see their friends’ Bitmoji peeking over the Chat Bar, just as in Chat.

Developed by Snap’s own games studio, the first two Leaderboard Games are called Find My Friends and Slide the ShakesIn:

Score points in Find My Friends by picking friends out of a crowd in increasingly crazy scenes. The faster they’re found, the higher the score!

In Slide the Shakes, serve delicious milkshakes to friends by sliding them along the counter. But this is no ordinary bar — players need to navigate moving platforms, slippery ice and even giant swinging wrecking balls.

Learn more about how to play Snap Games here.

How to play Leaderboard Games

Open Snapchat (iOS or Android)

Tap Chat or swipe right to the Friends screen

Open a Chat or Group Chat and tap the rocket icon to open the Game Drawer

To play a new Leaderboard Game, look for a trophy icon

If friends are playing at the same time, you can chat via text or voice while you play

Background on Snap Games and recent features:

Launched in April 2019, Snap Games is designed for mobile, high fidelity, and synchronous gameplay between friends. The platform features a curated selection of original and third-party titles.

Snap Games was designed to support gameplay with real friends, and we’ve seen early results showing the value of these social interactions.

For example, we see a direct correlation between the number of friends playing a game together and their time spent playing games. (Q2 Earnings Call)

We recently introduced two new features, Snippets and Leaderboards.