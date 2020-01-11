Irish Luck Slot: Gameplay Review

When it comes to online slot games, you are pretty much spoilt for choice.

The surge in online gambling in recent years has been matched with developers of games of this kind, really putting in the extra work and creating a huge amount of titles to choose from. Amongst them are some classic themes and some more elaborate, original and borderline strange themes.

However, this Irish Luck game definitely belongs to the former, with it’s Luck o’ the Irish theme proving to be a tried and tested classic theme for an online slot game. With 5 reels and 25 pay lines, it is something of a classic-feeling slot game, too, brought to life thanks to a colourful look due to rainbows, sunshine, clouds and of course, a rainbow.

Let us hope you find your pot of gold at the end of a game of Irish Luck.

About the developer of this irish slots game

Irish Luck was developed by EyeCon who, amongst a very competitive environment of slot game and online gambling developers, do well to stand out.

They do so thanks to good clean graphics and smooth animations in their video slots and online slot machines, something which is evident in Irish Luck. EyeCon have a growing collection of slot games to their name, too, with some really intriguing titles amongst it.

Often functional and even fully optimised for all platforms, their games are playable across all your favourite major platforms, such as mobile, tablet and desktop.

How to play irish luck

As already mentioned and as the name would heavily suggest, Irish Luck uses a Luck o’ the Irish theme.

As such, you can expect gold, rainbows and plenty of greenery as far as the aesthetics of this 5 reel slot game goes. Furthermore, a jovial soundtrack sets the tone for the whole game should you choose to play with the sound on, a question which is put towards you before you even make your bet.

Speaking of which, betting here ranges from 0.25 to 12.50, making a somewhat accessible slot for those who like a bit of room to manoeuvre with their bets. That said, a maximum jackpot of 3000 coins means that there is more than enough to entice even the most tight-fisted online gambler.

Use the letters and spell out IRISH along your reels to net that big prize of 3000 coins, which works out as 120 times your stake.

Bonus Features

Aside from a big ol’ jackpot, other bonus features in this game include a Prize Pick feature and a Match & Win feature.

The Prize Pick feature is activated when you land either 3, 4 or 5 leprechauns on the reels – little creatures which simply had to play some part in the action. As for the Match & Win feature, this will be triggered should you land between 3 and 5 fairy scatters.

Verdict

It must be hard to create a good Irish themed slot game, for there is so many of them out there. However, Irish Luck does well to stand out, bringing some smart bonuses and a big pot o’ gold in the form of a huge jackpot.

