O2 to switch on 5G in 13 new locations

Strengthening of the 4G network remains a priority, with over £2m invested a day

O2 has continued its 5G rollout by switching on the network in 13 new locations including Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

O2’s 5G service was launched in October in London, Edinburgh, and other cities in October of last year and the network has now switched on 5G access in over 20 cities.

The plan is to introduce 5G services in 50 locations by summer 2020 and aim to supplement their new services with their 4G network. O2 invests £2m a day in its 4G network in areas where customers need it most.

Customers in Windsor, Eton, Reading, Blackpool, Bournemouth, and Guildford will enjoy 5G services by the end of March.

Telefónica COO Derek McManus said: “We were incredibly proud to switch on our 5G network in October, and it is brilliant to hit our target of 20 towns and cities connected to our next-generation network as we head into 2020.

“Our range of tariffs make it easy and fair for customers to access 5G, with flexible plans that cost no more than 4G.

“I believe 5G is going to revolutionise the way people and businesses use mobile connectivity, unlocking huge possibilities for our economy and society.”