Realme aims to double smartphone sales after strong 2019

Realme entered the UK market last June with the Realme 3 Pro

Chinese vendor Realme has set an ambitious target of 50 million smartphone shipments for 2020 following strong growth in 2019.

The manufacturer shipped 25 million units last year, a figure that was revealed by the company during the launch of its first 5G phone the X50 5G.

Realme follows other Chinese brands into the 5G handset market, with Huawei, Oppo, OnePlus and Xiaomi all releasing 5G smartphones last year.

Despite only being founded in May 2018, strong sales in the Indian market plus an established base across Asia contributed towards the 25 million sales last year. This represented growth of 400 per cent year-on-year according to IDC.

Last year saw Realme enter into Europe, where it first launched in June and joined the UK market with the release of the Realme 3 Pro.

As of July last year, Realme is currently in 20 markets worldwide.