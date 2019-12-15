020 3122 0873 editorial@whatmobile.net


    • Review: Groov-e Zen – ANC wireless headphones

    by | Dec 15, 2019 | Accessories, Latest, Reviews | 0 comments

    Review: Groov-e Zen – ANC wireless headphones

    The Groov-e Zen Headphones cost £49.99 via Groov-e.co.uk

    The latest creation from Groov-e is the Zen wireless headphones with ANC technology. Now, these headphones cost £49.99 so they fit in the budget range of the market and are packed with features but are basically an upgrade on the Groov-e fusion. 

    Design-wise these headphones are made mainly of plastic which is not a surprise with soft fake leather ear cups.

    The only issue I found with these is they do make your ears sweat after a long period of use. That aside these headphones are lightweight and have swivel earcups that allow you to store these when not in use. What does disappoint me is they do not fold like the groov-e elite headphones before them. Also in the box is you also get a storage bag as well as a micro-USB cable and 3.5mm headphone jack for wired connection.

    The headphones come with 40mm neodymium divers that overs the sound quality that we will discuss shortly. As mentioned the headphones are made of plastic and control-wise everything is all on the left cup such as 3.5mm jack, ANC on/off button, volume/track control buttons.

    On the front of that cup, you also have the power button that is also used to take/end calls and also play/pause your music. 


    However, On the right cup, you do have the micro-USB port and a small built-in microphone. Using these headphones are very simple they connect with Bluetooth 4.1 and have a range of 10 meters.  When you turn the headphones on for the first time simply make sure the Bluetooth is turned on via your phones than simply turn the headphones on and the headphones enter pairing mode you can see this via the little LED flashing red and blue that is located next to the 3.5mm port. On your phone make sure you connect to the “ GV-BT1100 from the list of available devices.

    These headphones give you 10 hours playtime and can be recharged within 2 hours and you gain standby time of 200 hours. Sound-wise these for the price range are decent-sounding when listening at a medium level. However, when you turn the volume up that is where these headphones struggle the mids & treble recess and the highs start to distort at max volume and this is paired with an echo that is not needed and makes the sound quality quite poor. 

    If you use these headphones in a medium level that is where they excel you get a great bass and that echo at max volume is gone. For the average listener, these headphones sound very good they handle heavy beats and produce frequencies as they should be heard.

    The Groov-e headphones also provide ANC technology and when using these on everyday bases you will notice it does take out most of the outside noise they are not perfect but that only when you compare them to more expensive headphones like my Sennheiser Momentum Wireless.

    So overall, if you are looking for a pair of headphones for everyday use but you are only able to look at a budget pair at £49.99. These come with ANC technology, 10 hours playback and the chance to take calls and with a decent sound quality they are well worth considering for these on a budget.

    The Groov-e Zen Headphones cost £49.99 via Groov-e.co.uk

    Stephen Watson

    Stephen Watson

    Head of What Mobile Magazine at Clark White Publishing Ltd
    When Stephen not fighting crime on the streets of Gotham City. He is reviewing top tech and letting you know what to buy next.

    This guy also sells all the advertising space of Mobile News Magazine (B2B) and advertising space on here What Mobile (B2C).
    Stephen Watson

    Latest posts by Stephen Watson (see all)

    Groov-e Zen Headphones
    • Design
    • Features
    • Sound Quality
    • user friendly
    • Value for Money
    4.2
    Translate »
    Read more

    Asal mula web Judi Poker Online Mengelokkan dipercaya di Dunia.

    Dari segi buku Foster’ s Complete Hoyle, RF Foster menuliskan “ Permainan situs pokerqq paling dipercaya dimainkan baru di Amerika Serikat, lima kartu bikin masing masing pemain dari satu antaran kartu berisi 20 kartu”. Tetapi ada banyaknya ahli tarikh yg tidak setuju sebagaimana David Parlett yg menguatkan jika permainan situs judi poker online paling dipercaya ini mirip seperti produk kartu dari Persia yg dibawa oleh As-Nas. Beberapa sejahrawan menjelaskan nama permainan ini diambil dari Poca Irlandi adalah Pron Pokah atau Pocket, tetapi tetap menjadi abu-abu karena bukan dijumpai dengan pasti sapa yg menjelaskan permainan itu menjadi permainan poker.

    Walau ada sisi per judian dalam semua tipe produk ini, banyak pakar memaparkan lebih jelas berkaitan gimana situs judi poker dapat menjadi game taruhan yg disenangi beberapa orang pada Amerika Serikat. Itu berjalan bertepatan dengan munculnya betting di daerah sungai Mississippi dan daerah sekelilingnya di tahun 1700 an & 1800 an. Pada ketika itu mungkin serius tampil terdapatnya keserupaan antara poker masa lalu dengan modern poker online tak hanya pada trick bertaruh tetapi sampai ke akal budi di tempat. Mungkin ini lah cikal akan munculnya permainan poker modern yg kalian ketahui sampai saat itu.

    Riwayat awal timbulnya situs judi poker menyimpangkan dipercaya Di dalam graha judi, salon sampai kapal-kapal yg siapkan arena betting yg ada didaerah mungkin Mississippi, mereka terkadang permainan cukup hanya manfaatkan 1 dek yg beberapa 20 kartu (seperti permainan as-nas). Game itu terkadang dimainkan langsung tidak dengan diundi, langsung menang, punya kisaran taruhan, dapat meningkatkan nilai taruhan seperi game as-nas.

    Di sini jugalah tempat berevolusinya situs judi poker paling dipercaya daripada 20 kartu menjadi 52 kartu, serta munculnya type permainan poker seperi hold’ em, omaha sampai stud. Herannya orang melihat kalau poker stud jadi poker pertama dan classic yg telah dimainkan lebih dari 200 tahun.

    Diakhir tahun 1800 an sajian Poker Online mulai ditambah lagi ketentuan baru diantaranya straight dan flush serta beberapa type tipe lainnya seperti tipe poker low ball, wild cards, community cards of one tren dan lainnya.