Review: Groov-e Zen – ANC wireless headphones

The latest creation from Groov-e is the Zen wireless headphones with ANC technology. Now, these headphones cost £49.99 so they fit in the budget range of the market and are packed with features but are basically an upgrade on the Groov-e fusion.



Design-wise these headphones are made mainly of plastic which is not a surprise with soft fake leather ear cups.

The only issue I found with these is they do make your ears sweat after a long period of use. That aside these headphones are lightweight and have swivel earcups that allow you to store these when not in use. What does disappoint me is they do not fold like the groov-e elite headphones before them. Also in the box is you also get a storage bag as well as a micro-USB cable and 3.5mm headphone jack for wired connection.



The headphones come with 40mm neodymium divers that overs the sound quality that we will discuss shortly. As mentioned the headphones are made of plastic and control-wise everything is all on the left cup such as 3.5mm jack, ANC on/off button, volume/track control buttons.





On the front of that cup, you also have the power button that is also used to take/end calls and also play/pause your music.







However, On the right cup, you do have the micro-USB port and a small built-in microphone. Using these headphones are very simple they connect with Bluetooth 4.1 and have a range of 10 meters. When you turn the headphones on for the first time simply make sure the Bluetooth is turned on via your phones than simply turn the headphones on and the headphones enter pairing mode you can see this via the little LED flashing red and blue that is located next to the 3.5mm port. On your phone make sure you connect to the “ GV-BT1100 from the list of available devices.



These headphones give you 10 hours playtime and can be recharged within 2 hours and you gain standby time of 200 hours. Sound-wise these for the price range are decent-sounding when listening at a medium level. However, when you turn the volume up that is where these headphones struggle the mids & treble recess and the highs start to distort at max volume and this is paired with an echo that is not needed and makes the sound quality quite poor.

If you use these headphones in a medium level that is where they excel you get a great bass and that echo at max volume is gone. For the average listener, these headphones sound very good they handle heavy beats and produce frequencies as they should be heard.



The Groov-e headphones also provide ANC technology and when using these on everyday bases you will notice it does take out most of the outside noise they are not perfect but that only when you compare them to more expensive headphones like my Sennheiser Momentum Wireless.



So overall, if you are looking for a pair of headphones for everyday use but you are only able to look at a budget pair at £49.99. These come with ANC technology, 10 hours playback and the chance to take calls and with a decent sound quality they are well worth considering for these on a budget.

The Groov-e Zen Headphones cost £49.99 via Groov-e.co.uk

