020 3122 0873 editorial@whatmobile.net


    • Review: Rocketbook Fusion – A notebook for the 21st century

    by | Dec 16, 2019 | Accessories, Latest, Reviews | 0 comments

    Review: Rocketbook Fusion – A notebook for the 21st century

    In the last year, I have been introduced to a whole new way of making notes in the shape of the Rocketbook. Up until I was introduced to what Rocketbook does I was like most of use and had post-it notes.  In this review, we have been using the Rocketbook Fusion which is the upgrade on the Rocketbook Everlast. 

    The fusion just like the everlast takes a normal notepad and takes it to a whole new level and allows both physical and digital note-taking. This is an ideal product for anyone who uses a notepad to organize and plan.

    In our previous review, we mentioned there a range available and that is still the case. You have the following:

    Rocketbook Everlast – £32.99

    Rocketbook Everlast Mini- £15.99

    Plus the Rocketbook Fusion we are reviewing that costs £36.99. The Fusion still using the main reason you buy this is to make notes and erase when you don’t need the notes anymore. 

    Just like the Everlast the Fusion gives you a pilot FriXion pen and a microfiber cloth to erase the page. The Fusion also provides the chance to make your notes digital using the app that allows you to scan the page and depending on the mark at the bottom of the page it will automatically send’s your notes as either an image or PDF to the storage portal of your choice such as:

    • Google Drive
    • Dropbox
    • Onenote
    • Slack
    • Google Photos
    • Icloud 
    • Evernote
    • Onedrive
    • Or even SMS 

    The fusion still uses these methods but how is it any different to the Everlast we have reviewed in the past? The Fusion gives us not only the Lined pages for notes or journal entries. We also have a dot grid for sketches but they also provide us with a planner that gives us a project page where you can make a list of tasks that need doing and also when its due.

    You also have a 14-day planner over 2 pages.

    There is also a month planner over one page and another project planning page.

    This product is very good but unfortunately, some of the old problems still exist like it still takes time once you have wiped the page clean it still takes time to dry. Also, the glossy paper might still put some people off as it can be a little slippery when writing. I also found a problem I had last time still exists you have to use the Pilot FriXion pen and as a left-hander, I found smudging on the page was a risk as to the ink does take time to dry compared to when I use a ballpoint pen on normal paper.  

    Overall, the Rocketbook Fusion is a step up from there last attempt but this time it offers preset pages to offer extra productivity such as a calendar and a project plan. I also like the fact you have a mix of the lined pages and dot pages to allow you to use this book for a wide range of purposes. 

    However, my one issue is could you create something to help these left-handed customers and prevent smugging. That aside, you also have a bundling feature where you can group your pages into one file in the app making this device very useful for someone planning multiple events/projects.

    Stephen Watson

    Stephen Watson

    Head of What Mobile Magazine at Clark White Publishing Ltd
    When Stephen not fighting crime on the streets of Gotham City. He is reviewing top tech and letting you know what to buy next.

    This guy also sells all the advertising space of Mobile News Magazine (B2B) and advertising space on here What Mobile (B2C).
    Stephen Watson

    Latest posts by Stephen Watson (see all)

    Rocketbook Fusion
    • Design
    • Features
    • User
    • Value for Money
    4.4
    Translate »
    Read more

    Asal mula web Judi Poker Online Mengelokkan dipercaya di Dunia.

    Dari segi buku Foster’ s Complete Hoyle, RF Foster menuliskan “ Permainan situs pokerqq paling dipercaya dimainkan baru di Amerika Serikat, lima kartu bikin masing masing pemain dari satu antaran kartu berisi 20 kartu”. Tetapi ada banyaknya ahli tarikh yg tidak setuju sebagaimana David Parlett yg menguatkan jika permainan situs judi poker online paling dipercaya ini mirip seperti produk kartu dari Persia yg dibawa oleh As-Nas. Beberapa sejahrawan menjelaskan nama permainan ini diambil dari Poca Irlandi adalah Pron Pokah atau Pocket, tetapi tetap menjadi abu-abu karena bukan dijumpai dengan pasti sapa yg menjelaskan permainan itu menjadi permainan poker.

    Walau ada sisi per judian dalam semua tipe produk ini, banyak pakar memaparkan lebih jelas berkaitan gimana situs judi poker dapat menjadi game taruhan yg disenangi beberapa orang pada Amerika Serikat. Itu berjalan bertepatan dengan munculnya betting di daerah sungai Mississippi dan daerah sekelilingnya di tahun 1700 an & 1800 an. Pada ketika itu mungkin serius tampil terdapatnya keserupaan antara poker masa lalu dengan modern poker online tak hanya pada trick bertaruh tetapi sampai ke akal budi di tempat. Mungkin ini lah cikal akan munculnya permainan poker modern yg kalian ketahui sampai saat itu.

    Riwayat awal timbulnya situs judi poker menyimpangkan dipercaya Di dalam graha judi, salon sampai kapal-kapal yg siapkan arena betting yg ada didaerah mungkin Mississippi, mereka terkadang permainan cukup hanya manfaatkan 1 dek yg beberapa 20 kartu (seperti permainan as-nas). Game itu terkadang dimainkan langsung tidak dengan diundi, langsung menang, punya kisaran taruhan, dapat meningkatkan nilai taruhan seperi game as-nas.

    Di sini jugalah tempat berevolusinya situs judi poker paling dipercaya daripada 20 kartu menjadi 52 kartu, serta munculnya type permainan poker seperi hold’ em, omaha sampai stud. Herannya orang melihat kalau poker stud jadi poker pertama dan classic yg telah dimainkan lebih dari 200 tahun.

    Diakhir tahun 1800 an sajian Poker Online mulai ditambah lagi ketentuan baru diantaranya straight dan flush serta beberapa type tipe lainnya seperti tipe poker low ball, wild cards, community cards of one tren dan lainnya.