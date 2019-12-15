Review: Ted Baker Real Leather Wireless Charger

The Ted Baker Wireless Charger £49.95 via Amazon



With most of us having mobile phones that allow wireless charging we have seen this market go through the roof with brands like Belkin & Anker to name just a few of the many brands who have wireless charging devices its no surprise that a well-known brand like Ted Baker have also entered the race with a range of wireless charging devices.



In the review, we have been testing Ted Baker’s real leather wireless charger with fast charge capability.



Design-wise the base of this charger is a chocolate coloured aluminium base with the Ted Baker logo along the front of the aluminium base.

On top of the charger, the charging pad is made from a suede-like Italian leather that makes sure your phone stays scratch free if you are one of the few people on earth who still does not use a case on your phone. For these normal people who do use a case, the charger will charge most phones as long as the case is a max of 3mm thickness and its Qi-enabled.



On the base, there is also a rubber band that allows for surface grip.



A unique feature with the charger is that when this charger is plugged into the mains it creates a fast charging option.





Speaking of plugging into the mains it comes with a 1-meter USB-C cable that for additional strength is braided and has matching colours to the charging base.



This charger has an output of 5V/1.5A and an input of 5V/2A. So if you are looking for a wireless charger with a luxury style, then it has to be an option for on your desk or in your kitchen, making it a fantastic Christmas gift.



