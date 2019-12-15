Review: Ted Baker Real Leather Wireless Charger

The Ted Baker Wireless Charger £49.95 via Amazon
With most of us having mobile phones that allow wireless charging we have seen this market go through the roof with brands like Belkin & Anker to name just a few of the many brands who have wireless charging devices its no surprise that a well-known brand like Ted Baker have also entered the race with a range of wireless charging devices.
In the review, we have been testing Ted Baker’s real leather wireless charger with fast charge capability.
Design-wise the base of this charger is a chocolate coloured aluminium base with the Ted Baker logo along the front of the aluminium base.
On top of the charger, the charging pad is made from a suede-like Italian leather that makes sure your phone stays scratch free if you are one of the few people on earth who still does not use a case on your phone. For these normal people who do use a case, the charger will charge most phones as long as the case is a max of 3mm thickness and its Qi-enabled.
On the base, there is also a rubber band that allows for surface grip.
A unique feature with the charger is that when this charger is plugged into the mains it creates a fast charging option.
Speaking of plugging into the mains it comes with a 1-meter USB-C cable that for additional strength is braided and has matching colours to the charging base.
This charger has an output of 5V/1.5A and an input of 5V/2A. So if you are looking for a wireless charger with a luxury style, then it has to be an option for on your desk or in your kitchen, making it a fantastic Christmas gift.
The Ted Baker Wireless Charger £49.95 via Amazon
Stephen Watson
This guy also sells all the advertising space of Mobile News Magazine (B2B) and advertising space on here What Mobile (B2C).
Latest posts by Stephen Watson (see all)
- Review:Rocketbook Fusion – A notebook for the 21st century - 09:00, 16 Dec 2019
- Review: D-Link COVR-2202 AC2200 Tri‑Band Whole Home Mesh Wi‑Fi System - 08:30, 16 Dec 2019
- Review: Groov-e Zen – ANC wireless headphones - 19:58, 15 Dec 2019