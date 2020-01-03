Samsung Brings Galaxy to More People: Introducing Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite

020 3122 0873 editorial@whatmobile.net


    Giving more access to signature Galaxy premium innovations such as camera, S Pen, and other key features for productivity and self-expression

    Samsung today announced the launch of the new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite. Building on the legacy of the Galaxy S and Note series, the Galaxy Lite devices bring key premium features like the latest camera technology, signature S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery to a whole new level. Now, an even wider audience can access the very best of what mobile can offer.

    “For 10 years the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have been successful across the world. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry-leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce the key premium features for those who want to experience the best of Samsung Galaxy.”

    Ultimate Professional Camera for Perfect Photos and Smooth Video

    Galaxy Lite devices offer a suite of camera features and capabilities, building on Samsung’s industry-leading camera technologies and bringing them to more widely accessible devices.

    Bring your photography to the next level on any adventure with the Galaxy S10 Lite, which features a main camera and Ultra Wide and Macro cameras alongside the new Super Steady OIS. When paired with Super Steady mode, Super Steady OIS provides higher stability for action-focused photos and videos, letting you share your world live, without any compromise.

    The Ultra Wide camera has a 123-degree angle lens, giving you vision as wide as the human eye while the front and rear high resolution cameras allow you to capture every single detail in crystal-clear focus.

    Enhanced Productivity Anytime, Anywhere

    Enjoy the premium Note experience and increase your productivity on the Galaxy Note10 Lite with the signature S Pen. Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support means you can now navigate a presentation, control your video content or take a picture, all with a simple click of the S Pen. Air Command will also give you access to the signature S Pen features you need quickly and easily. Finally, taking notes has never been easier with Text Export which transfers handwritten notes into text, ready to be edited and shared with whoever you choose, and the simple but powerful Samsung Notes makes note taking faster and easier when on the go.

    All You Expect from Galaxy

    The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will give even more people access to all the premium Galaxy advantages you would expect from Samsung devices:

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
    • Uninterrupted Visual Display: The Galaxy S10 Lite offers Super AMOLED Plus and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a screen size of 6.7-inch, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience, allowing you to fully enjoy and get lost in your favourite multimedia content.
    • Larger and Long-Lasting Battery: The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite are packed with a large 4,500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities, so you can stay connected longer and spend more time doing the things you love.
    • Accessible Intelligence and Services: The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite come with Samsung’s ecosystem of intelligent apps and services, including Bixby (Vision, Lens Mode, Routines), Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. The devices are also protected with defence-grade security platform Samsung Knox.

    The Galaxy S10 Lite is available in Prism White and Prism Black, while Galaxy Note10 Lite is available in Aura Glow and Aura Black.

