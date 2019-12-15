020 3122 0873 editorial@whatmobile.net


    • Samsung claims to have sold one million Galaxy Folds

    by | Dec 15, 2019 | Latest, News | 0 comments

    Samsung claims to have sold one million Galaxy Folds

    President Young Sohn announces stat at TechCrunch event

    Samsung claims to have sold one million of its Galaxy Fold smartphones worldwide.

    Samsung Electronics president Young Sohn made the claim in an onstage interview with TechCrunch managing editor Matt Burns at the TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin event on December 12.

    “The point is, we’re selling a million of these products, there’s a million people that want to use this product at $2,000 each,” he said in a conversation about Samsung’s process of releasing products in order to get consumer feedback, as opposed to leaving them in research labs.

    When Burns asked him if that was the number of devices sold, Sohn confirmed it.

    Samsung first announced the Fold in February ahead of MWC, initially with the intention of an April release.

    However, it then delayed the release of the device until September as multiple reviewers reported that the screen broke. Samsung also highlighted an issue whereby reviewers were peeling off a protective layer they mistook for packaging.

    The phone eventually launched in the UK on September 18, exclusively with EE.

    As shared from our sister site Mobile News

    What Mobile

    Latest posts by What Mobile (see all)

    Translate »
    Read more

    Asal mula web Judi Poker Online Mengelokkan dipercaya di Dunia.

    Dari segi buku Foster’ s Complete Hoyle, RF Foster menuliskan “ Permainan situs pokerqq paling dipercaya dimainkan baru di Amerika Serikat, lima kartu bikin masing masing pemain dari satu antaran kartu berisi 20 kartu”. Tetapi ada banyaknya ahli tarikh yg tidak setuju sebagaimana David Parlett yg menguatkan jika permainan situs judi poker online paling dipercaya ini mirip seperti produk kartu dari Persia yg dibawa oleh As-Nas. Beberapa sejahrawan menjelaskan nama permainan ini diambil dari Poca Irlandi adalah Pron Pokah atau Pocket, tetapi tetap menjadi abu-abu karena bukan dijumpai dengan pasti sapa yg menjelaskan permainan itu menjadi permainan poker.

    Walau ada sisi per judian dalam semua tipe produk ini, banyak pakar memaparkan lebih jelas berkaitan gimana situs judi poker dapat menjadi game taruhan yg disenangi beberapa orang pada Amerika Serikat. Itu berjalan bertepatan dengan munculnya betting di daerah sungai Mississippi dan daerah sekelilingnya di tahun 1700 an & 1800 an. Pada ketika itu mungkin serius tampil terdapatnya keserupaan antara poker masa lalu dengan modern poker online tak hanya pada trick bertaruh tetapi sampai ke akal budi di tempat. Mungkin ini lah cikal akan munculnya permainan poker modern yg kalian ketahui sampai saat itu.

    Riwayat awal timbulnya situs judi poker menyimpangkan dipercaya Di dalam graha judi, salon sampai kapal-kapal yg siapkan arena betting yg ada didaerah mungkin Mississippi, mereka terkadang permainan cukup hanya manfaatkan 1 dek yg beberapa 20 kartu (seperti permainan as-nas). Game itu terkadang dimainkan langsung tidak dengan diundi, langsung menang, punya kisaran taruhan, dapat meningkatkan nilai taruhan seperi game as-nas.

    Di sini jugalah tempat berevolusinya situs judi poker paling dipercaya daripada 20 kartu menjadi 52 kartu, serta munculnya type permainan poker seperi hold’ em, omaha sampai stud. Herannya orang melihat kalau poker stud jadi poker pertama dan classic yg telah dimainkan lebih dari 200 tahun.

    Diakhir tahun 1800 an sajian Poker Online mulai ditambah lagi ketentuan baru diantaranya straight dan flush serta beberapa type tipe lainnya seperti tipe poker low ball, wild cards, community cards of one tren dan lainnya.