Speck Reimagines Phone Protection with New Presidio2 Armor Cloud Technology

Today Speck announced its new Presidio2 line of cases, the most protective, durable, and slimmest dual-layer cases Speck has ever created. The entire line is made with Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology, a break-through in device protection that uses individual air capsules to resist damage upon impact.
To create Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology, Speck developed a proprietary design process that aligns individual air capsules along the perimeter of the case. At impact, the air capsules flex and suspend the device on a cushion of air, just like an airbag. Speck is continually innovating and exploring ways to pack in the most protection without compromising on Speck’s hallmark slim design.
Available Spring 2020, the Presidio2 line includes Presidio2 Armor Cloud, Presidio2 Grip and Presidio2 Pro cases, which will offer 4 metre drop protection, Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology, and antimicrobial product protection with Microban.
|“Speck’s design philosophy is rooted in ‘essentialism’ wherein we create more and more protective cases by subtracting superfluous elements, weight, and material,” said Speck EVP of Design & Product, Bryan Hynecek. “When designing Presidio2 with Armor Cloud, we looked inward and designed in the negative space to give consumers a phone case that is sleek, functional and will keep their device safe.”Like most Speck cases, the Presidio2 line will integrate Microban, the global leader in antimicrobial technology. With Microban, Speck users have lifetime product protection against stain and odor-causing bacteria. It gives consumers peace of mind that their phone case is cleaner beyond what is visible to the naked eye by targeting the invisible microbes that contaminate surfaces.
Presidio2 Armor Cloud, Presidio2 Pro and Presidio2 Grip will be available in Spring 2020 on speckproducts.com. Learn more about Presidio2 now at speckproducts.com/armorcloud.
