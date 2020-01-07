Speck Reimagines Phone Protection with New Presidio2 Armor Cloud Technology

Today Speck announced its new Presidio2 line of cases, the most protective, durable, and slimmest dual-layer cases Speck has ever created. The entire line is made with Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology, a break-through in device protection that uses individual air capsules to resist damage upon impact.

To create Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology, Speck developed a proprietary design process that aligns individual air capsules along the perimeter of the case. At impact, the air capsules flex and suspend the device on a cushion of air, just like an airbag. Speck is continually innovating and exploring ways to pack in the most protection without compromising on Speck’s hallmark slim design.

Available Spring 2020, the Presidio2 line includes Presidio2 Armor Cloud, Presidio2 Grip and Presidio2 Pro cases, which will offer 4 metre drop protection, Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology, and antimicrobial product protection with Microban.