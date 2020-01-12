The changing Impact of Social Media on Children

Lots of UK adults rely on social media for a range of reasons, but the audience of these platforms has shifted notably in recent years. There is a growing number of youngsters engaging with some form of social app. While there are both positive and negative factors rooted in the idea of children on social media, it’s usually up to a parent to make the call on how and if their children should use social media. As a result, it has become a divisive topic. Let’s take a look at the perspective from both sides and evaluate whether or not there is a way to strike a balance for our ever-social children!

Social media, screen time and health concerns

One of the greatest issues with social media is the amount of time that it involves spent focusing on a screen. Many users have become aware of the impact that this can have on health. Known as ‘computer vision syndrome’, prolonged screen exposure can cause eye strain, headaches, and blurred vision. While these symptoms can be easily treated and managed, it’s important to encourage children to take regular breaks from their devices — but distracting a child’s inquisitive eyes from the screen can be a challenge sometimes. Instead of spending rainy weekends indoors, dig out your children’s raincoats and encourage them to get out and explore nature.

As these devices are becoming available than ever before, kids are spending more time focused on a screen with little downtime. Studies have found evidence to support the claim that obesity is in fact linked to excessive screen time, through both inactivity and poor dietary . The evidence suggests that increased screen time could even increase the likelihood of obesity in later life. In 2017/2018, around 34.3% of children aged between 10 and 11 were overweight. As we see the continual surge in the popularity of social networks, this figure is only expected to grow.

Other health-related impacts that are linked to excessive screen time include difficulty sleeping, as the light which is emitted from many of our essential digital devices can interfere with the brain’s sleep cycle, triggering insomnia.

Networking abilities from a young age

It’s not all bad though. The concept of social media is to bring people together and it has evolved the way we stay in touch with both people we care about and issues in the wider world. For children, there are benefits of being a part of such networks, as it can have a positive impact in teaching them how to interact with their peers. Sites such as Kidzworld, GromSocial, and Yoursphere are all leading examples of how social media can be used to generating a useful community for kids to enjoy themselves.

The younger generation are also growing up in a highly digitised climate, so exposure to social media can actually equip them with the necessary skills for the world that they will inherit. Digital technology has arisen across all areas of life at an alarming rate, and our kids will need to be prepared for an ever-advancing world.

Relationships — a positive and negative influence

In a world before widespread access to social media, developing relationships was a process reserved for real life. However, as these networks began to emerge, they provided a new way to create new connections and relationships. Observations into children’s behaviour development as a result of social media has revealed a potential increase in a child’s ability to be empathetic. It has also highlighted an improved focus on solidifying new relationships.

Youngsters are growing up in a world where we stay in touch with friends and family by ‘liking’ and commenting on updates. However, this can lead to over-use and even a reliance on these platforms for maintaining such relationships. This can affect a child’s perception of what a real human relationship is. Contrarily, technology can be used to teach empathy, and some of the content that a child sees online can help to teach compassion to a younger audience.

The impact of social media on children can certainly be managed, and as we have explored, the technology can actually be useful for developing a wider understanding of the world and communication.



