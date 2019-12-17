VERYME GIVES EVERY MOBILE CUSTOMER A FREE TREAT THIS CHRISTMAS﻿

020 3122 0873 editorial@whatmobile.net


    VeryMe Rewards from Vodafone is partnering with big-name brands this Christmas so customers can do more of what they love – for less. The host of free festive freebies will save customers over £6 on their favourite treats*.

    This week’s rewards include a chocolate lollipop from Thorntons, a hot drink from Costa Coffee, and a free film rental from Rakuten TV.


    Vodafone customers can also bag bargain seats to the big screen with two adult tickets for £7 every week at over 85 Vue venues in the UK.  Or for this week only, VeryMe Rewards is giving away 180 one month Spotify Premium subscriptions, 125 one month NOW TV Entertainment Passes and 125 NOW TV Sky Sports Day Passes on the ‘Festive Squad’ game**. 

    To redeem offers, customers simply open the My Vodafone App, click on VeryMe Rewards and claim the offer.

    VeryMe launched in October last year and already has over 2.7 million users and has had more than 14 million rewards claimed to date. The loyalty programme uses machine learning to tailor and personalise deals to meet individual tastes, with daily rewards including free treats and money off well-known brands.  Over time, the app will learn what customers like so that they don’t miss out on deals from their favourite brands.

