    Vodafone UK to offer sustainable Fairphone 3

    Vodafone UK to offer sustainable Fairphone 3

    Each phone is sourced from responsibly sourced materials

    Vodafone has announced that the new Fairphone 3 is available with the network online and through telesales.

    The Fairphone 3 is the latest addition to Dutch company’s Fairphone’s portfolio which specialises in ethical handset design and production. The phones are made with Fairtrade gold and conflict-free tin and tungsten, as well as recycled copper and plastic.

    Earlier this year, Sky Mobile became the first operator to offer the Fairphone 3 to customers.

    Fairphone’s CEO Eva Gouwens said: “We envision an economy where consideration for people and the planet is a natural part of doing business.

    “This is why we are creating scalable and replicable models in our impact areas for the industry and improve our supply chain and products step by step.

    “But we cannot do this alone or overnight. To make lasting change possible, we need to transform the industry.

    “The strongest signal that we can send is that there is a market for more sustainable products, which is why we developed the Fairphone 3 to be a real sustainable alternative on the market.”

    The Fairphone 3 is available on Vodafone from £32 per month

