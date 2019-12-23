XNSPY— The cell phone spy app that meets all your monitoring needs

There are several cell phone spy apps currently available on both the Android and the iOS platforms that can help you monitor a device. Cell phone spy apps are used for two primary purposes. Parents can monitor their children through such apps to protect them from harm. On the other hand, managers frequently opt for them to improve productivity in the workplace.

Let’s briefly go over these two uses before we review the top-rated cell phone spy app.

Parental monitoring:

Social media and smartphones have taken over the world by storm. For children and teenagers, most social interactions occur through social media and mobile devices. Similarly, the internet has also emerged as a major player in education and entertainment. Online forums are also used by adolescents to obtain answers to any questions they may have. While the positive effects of social media, mobile phones, and the internet are commonly discussed, the threats posed to younger users are frequently overlooked. Cyberbullying, harassment, online predators, access to inappropriate content, scams, and other such threats are dangerous to your child. They can have a direct impact on mental health, lead to poor academic performance, and in extreme cases, even suicide. Protecting children against such threats involves a range of measures, and using monitoring apps for such a purpose is one such method.

Employee monitoring:

There are several reasons why managers at an organization choose to use apps to monitor employees. Boosting productivity and protecting valuable information are two main reasons.

A decrease in productivity costs huge sums for businesses each year. Waste of time is a major concern because employees use company time for entertainment or socializing.

Similarly, loss of confidential information such as trade secrets costs an estimated USD 200-300 billion in the US alone. Other organizations engage in intellectual property theft to steal confidential information and use existing employees for this purpose. Monitoring employees who have access to such information can potentially prevent competitors of a company from getting an unfair advantage. Cell phones spy apps, therefore, have significant utility for managers looking to improve their bottom lines and retain a competitive edge in the market.

If you’re a parent looking to protect your children, or a manager wishing to improve workplace performance, you may be wondering which is the top-rated cell phone spy app. In this article, we will review XNSPY, an advanced monitoring application that is available for both Android and iOS devices. We’ll go over the app’s features and discuss how you can use it.

XNSPY:

XNSPY offers a wide array of advanced features that can help you keep track of your loved ones or your employees in a fast, useful, and discreet manner. Let’s go over XNSPY’s features in more detail.

Call tracking: You can use XNSPY to record all phone calls made from and to the device. XNSPY also creates a call log that lists all incoming, outgoing, and missed calls, along with relevant dates and time stamps. Furthermore, you can also add a specific contact to a dedicated list so you’ll receive an instant alert notification on your email address if there is communication with a stated contact number. It’s a useful feature if you want to keep track of who your child or employee is talking too. If you have agreed to a no-communication rule with a specific person, you’ll know exactly when your child or employee violates it.

Social media and text message monitoring: Social media is fast becoming the primary socializing tool. Keep track of what the device owner does on social media sites such as Facebook. XNSPY can create a log of messages exchanged via texting or other apps such as Viber or WhatsApp. You can also create a blacklist of terms that XNSPY will watch out for, and notify you if they are mentioned.

Location tracking: You can use XNSPY to monitor where your child or employee is headed. XNSPY will track location in real-time. You can also use the geofencing feature to see that the device user stays within a particular area. You will receive a notification alert if XNSPY registers any movement outside the area. It’s a neat feature if you want to protect your child from entering dangerous neighbourhoods, or ensure that employees such as drivers are doing their job correctly.

Multimedia access: You can gain access to all pictures, videos, and other multimedia files on the device. This also includes all the entries marked on the calendar. As a parent, you can ensure that your child does not have inappropriate content on their device. As a manager, you can check if an employee has files that he/she is not allowed to access.

Online activity monitoring: This is a useful feature if you’re a parent. You can track your child’s browsing habits and see if they’re having any mental health problems. XNSPY offers the option to watch out for certain keywords too. You’ll be notified if those words are typed on search engines. Online activity tracking also includes access to communication via email.

Access to analytics: XNSPY keeps track of all the activities on the device and creates detailed reports based on collected data. You can access a list of top five callers, the top-ten websites visited, and a list of all Wi-Fi networks used by the device.

Ease of use:

XNSPY has an intuitive user interface that is easy on the eyes, and simple to use. But how do you install it on a device?

Step 1: Go to XNSPY’s website and select a subscription plan that you like. The premium version costs USD 7.49/ month, while the basic version clocks in at just USD 4.99 a month. Go through the detailed list of features, and see what you want.

Step 2: After you select a plan, and make the payment, you will receive guidelines on how to install the application on the device. The process does not take more than a few minutes. You will also receive login credentials for the XNSPY dashboard, through which you can access information collected from the device.

Step 3: XNSPY takes between 24-48 hours to initiate the collection and transfer of data. You can access all of it remotely via the dashboard.

Verdict:

XNSPY is a sophisticated cell phone spy app that works on both Android and iOS devices. Whether you’re a parent looking for means to protect your child or an employer wishing to track your employees, XNSPY is the answer. The device user will not know that the app is installed on the device since XNSPY works discreetly in the background. However, do make sure that you’re following ethical and legal guidelines for monitoring. Compared to other spy apps, XNSPY is the top-rated cell phone spy app owing to its affordability, advanced features, anonymity, and ease of use.







