020 3122 0873 editorial@whatmobile.net


    • Zeux – Where money never sleeps

    by | Dec 27, 2019 | Latest, Opinion | 0 comments

    Zeux – Where money never sleeps

    By 2020, the global payment industry is expected to surpass $2.2 trillion in revenue. In-store mobile payments are predicted to reach $503 billion by 2020, reflecting an annual compound growth rate of 80% in five years.

    The industry is growing exponentially, but we have yet to see a single, integrated payment solution for all of the consumers’ financial needs, in spite of increasing consumer demand for ease-of-use, low costs and easy access.

    The Solution

    Zeux is your all-in-one money manager, a next-generation solution providing a single-entry point to all of your financial product accounts. The platform is fast, convenient, secure and reliable.

    A one-stop money app, FCA-regulated Zeux brings together payment functionality, financial exchange, tracking and monitoring of spend, investment and savings options (with market-leading rates), within just one mobile app and has been designed to streamline the user experience for mobile banking users who are currently having to ‘flit’ between providers to check the status of their finances.

    Aiming to ‘make your money work as hard as you do’, Zeux is offering its users a market-leading interest rate of 5% on its saving alternative account [promotional offer]. This is 25 x higher than the interest rates offered by most of the high street banks.

    Notably, the app also allows anyone with a cryptocurrency wallet to pay with Bitcoin or Etherium at ANY high street retailer that accepts contactless mobile payments…. even your corner shop!

    Looking to reduce the friction at every touchpoint, Zeux has also streamlined the process of transferring money to friends and family – all you need now is their mobile number and a few taps. You no longer need to ask for bank account numbers or find the nearest ATM.

    What’s more, Zeux doesn’t charge fees for local and international transfers, payments, or cryptocurrency conversion.

    And so, the days of inconvenience and hassle are set to become a thing of yesteryear. The digital currency will be mainstream, transaction barriers will be reduced and payments will be so easy to perform and so second nature that it will be like shaking someone’s hand.

    Yet all of this will be carried out in a manner that’s more secure and reliable than ever before.

    You can download from the App or Google Play stores here: App store – https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/zeux/id1384796487?mt=8 – Google play – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.zeux.finap


    What Mobile

    Latest posts by What Mobile (see all)

    Translate »
    Read more

    Asal mula web Judi Poker Online Mengelokkan dipercaya di Dunia.

    Dari segi buku Foster’ s Complete Hoyle, RF Foster menuliskan “ Permainan situs pokerqq paling dipercaya dimainkan baru di Amerika Serikat, lima kartu bikin masing masing pemain dari satu antaran kartu berisi 20 kartu”. Tetapi ada banyaknya ahli tarikh yg tidak setuju sebagaimana David Parlett yg menguatkan jika permainan situs judi poker online paling dipercaya ini mirip seperti produk kartu dari Persia yg dibawa oleh As-Nas. Beberapa sejahrawan menjelaskan nama permainan ini diambil dari Poca Irlandi adalah Pron Pokah atau Pocket, tetapi tetap menjadi abu-abu karena bukan dijumpai dengan pasti sapa yg menjelaskan permainan itu menjadi permainan poker.

    Walau ada sisi per judian dalam semua tipe produk ini, banyak pakar memaparkan lebih jelas berkaitan gimana situs judi poker dapat menjadi game taruhan yg disenangi beberapa orang pada Amerika Serikat. Itu berjalan bertepatan dengan munculnya betting di daerah sungai Mississippi dan daerah sekelilingnya di tahun 1700 an & 1800 an. Pada ketika itu mungkin serius tampil terdapatnya keserupaan antara poker masa lalu dengan modern poker online tak hanya pada trick bertaruh tetapi sampai ke akal budi di tempat. Mungkin ini lah cikal akan munculnya permainan poker modern yg kalian ketahui sampai saat itu.

    Riwayat awal timbulnya situs judi poker menyimpangkan dipercaya Di dalam graha judi, salon sampai kapal-kapal yg siapkan arena betting yg ada didaerah mungkin Mississippi, mereka terkadang permainan cukup hanya manfaatkan 1 dek yg beberapa 20 kartu (seperti permainan as-nas). Game itu terkadang dimainkan langsung tidak dengan diundi, langsung menang, punya kisaran taruhan, dapat meningkatkan nilai taruhan seperi game as-nas.

    Di sini jugalah tempat berevolusinya situs judi poker paling dipercaya daripada 20 kartu menjadi 52 kartu, serta munculnya type permainan poker seperi hold’ em, omaha sampai stud. Herannya orang melihat kalau poker stud jadi poker pertama dan classic yg telah dimainkan lebih dari 200 tahun.

    Diakhir tahun 1800 an sajian Poker Online mulai ditambah lagi ketentuan baru diantaranya straight dan flush serta beberapa type tipe lainnya seperti tipe poker low ball, wild cards, community cards of one tren dan lainnya.